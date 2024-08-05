Israel's history of assassinations: full sound and fury, but what does it really signify?

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is the latest in a long line of covert assassinations by an Israeli government skilled at making geopolitical waves, even if the long-term impact is less certain

Illustration of Ismail Haniyeh, Ahmed Yassin and Fouad Shukr with a map of the Middle East and colours of the Israeli flag
Israel's most recent assassination efforts fit into a broader cycle of targeted killings
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in why everyone's talking about

In a region already balancing on a knife's edge of tension and hostilities, last week's dual assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukur in Beirut by Israeli forces has threatened to engulf the broader Middle East in all-out war. Carried out within hours of one another, the dual killings — one via rocket strike, the other with a bomb planted months in advance — are just the latest in a long and storied line of Israeli cross-border assassinations against high-profile targets around the world. While the full history of Israel's targeted assassination program may never become fully public, the country's various clandestine agencies have for years been feared, revered, and reviled in equal measure for their skills at striking seemingly anyone, anywhere. 

As demonstrated by last week's killings, however, the full impact of Israel's assassination operations is decidedly less certain. Although the country is clearly adept at these types of clandestine missions, the fact that it has perfected those skills for so long suggests a disconnect between its immediate tactical goals and its long-term needs. As the world waits to see how Hezbollah and Hamas will react to these latest killings, what has Israel's history of assassinations accomplished in the past? And is there any reason to think that things might be different this time around? 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

