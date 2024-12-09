The potential effects of Israel's ceasefire with Hezbollah

With the possibility of a region-wide war fading, the Palestinian militant group Hamas faces increased isolation and limited options

Palestinian flag alongside Hezbollah flag
As Israel and Hezbollah draw down their latest round of hostilities, where does Hamas go from here?
(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Amro / AFP via Getty Image)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For well over a year, Israeli forces and Hamas militants have been engaged in a brutal, totalizing conflict. This war has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, huge swaths of the Gaza Strip reduced to rubble and Israeli society paralyzed over the fate of the more than 100 hostages being held in Hamas captivity. At the same time, Israel has waged a separate war against Hezbollah, bombing suspected militant sites across Lebanon in response to months of rocket bombardments on Israel's north. Although distinct in both antecedents and aims, the two fronts were, for a time, taken as a sign that a broader regional war was not merely possible but already underway.

Those fears were quieted somewhat late last month, when Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a U.S.-French brokered ceasefire. While not absolute, it is a move that has largely succeeded in reducing hostilities between the two adversaries. As a result, the fragile detente has refocused attention back on the Gaza Strip, where a diminished Hamas remains a potent force.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸