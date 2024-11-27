Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire

Both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France

Smoke billows above Beirut&#039;s southern suburbs following an Israeli airstrike just one day before a ceasefire was announced
The announcement came after a series of Israeli air strikes left dozens dead and injured in Beirut
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday urged his governing cabinet to approve a ceasefire between his country and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The announcement that Israel was moving forward with the proposal came hours after a series of Israeli air strikes that left dozens dead and injured near downtown Beirut. The agreement came into effect at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday (10 p.m. ET Tuesday).

