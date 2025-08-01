The Week Unwrapped: Could AI replace catwalk models?

Plus, should countries sue each other for climate damage? And what does Grand Theft Auto 6 tell us about the video game industry?

A virtual model developed by a Spanish marketing company called The Clueless
(Image credit: Pau Barrena / Getty Images)

Should countries sue each other for climate damage? What does Grand Theft Auto 6 tell us about the health of the video game industry? And could AI replace catwalk models?

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

