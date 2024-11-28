Tutankhamun: the mystery of the boy pharaoh's pierced ears

Researchers believe piercings suggest the iconic funerary mask may have been intended for a woman

Ever since British archaeologist Howard Carter first peered into the tomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, 100 years ago, the mystery of the boy king's death has captivated historians and amateurs alike.

That mystery recently "took another turn", said the Daily Express. Researchers propose that his eye-catching gold funerary mask may have been intended for someone else but the pharaoh's untimely death, less than 10 years after he ascended the throne aged 9, forced it to be quickly repurposed.

