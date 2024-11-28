Tutankhamun: the mystery of the boy pharaoh's pierced ears
Researchers believe piercings suggest the iconic funerary mask may have been intended for a woman
Ever since British archaeologist Howard Carter first peered into the tomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, 100 years ago, the mystery of the boy king's death has captivated historians and amateurs alike.
That mystery recently "took another turn", said the Daily Express. Researchers propose that his eye-catching gold funerary mask may have been intended for someone else but the pharaoh's untimely death, less than 10 years after he ascended the throne aged 9, forced it to be quickly repurposed.
The earring holes on the mask suggest it may have been prepared for a "high-status" woman or child, according to the team at the University of York.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Two faces
Tutankhamun's death mask is "one of the most recognised images around the globe", said ArtNet. The artefact, "inlaid with a detailed mosaic of precious stones" and housed in Cairo's Grand Egyptian Museum, is "surely one of the world's most iconic objects" – and inextricably linked with the "Boy King".
But research suggests that the mask was intended for a "regal female burial" – perhaps Queen Nefertiti, his stepmother, who died before him. The theory "hinges" on the pierced ears.
The study puts forward the theory that the king "wouldn't have worn earrings beyond childhood", said Professor Joann Fletcher, in a documentary from 2022. When he died aged 20, he would "not have been portrayed with pierced ears". They were a "long-overlooked feature".
The gold used on his face is also "entirely different to the gold used on the rest of the mask". This suggests Tutankhamun's face was "effectively grafted on" to another mask of a previous, female ruler, said Fletcher, but the ears were left intact.
"I was sure the death mask was not specifically designed for King Tut," she said.
There are clues in the death mask about a "rushed" burial, said the Daily Mail. But archaeologists have also documented "blotches of paint" on the tomb wall, which point to it not having dried by the time the tomb was quickly sealed. The "lavish burial" was also much smaller than what would have been expected for such a pharaoh.
'No real basis'
The original burial place of Nefertiti has not yet been discovered but, in 2015, Egyptologist Aidan Dodson proposed that it lies behind a wall of Tutankhamun's tomb.
That would mean that the artefacts buried with her were "repurposed for Tutankhamun very early in his reign", Claire Isabella Gilmour, PhD candidate of archaeology at the University of Bristol, wrote in an article on The Conversation.
But remote-sensing investigations have since "debunked these claims". Analysis in the same year by a metal conservator showed the mask was made in two parts, but that was typical of how such masks were constructed. The analysis found "no trace of the face having been replaced". Other mummified kings also show pierced ears, so the ones on the gold mask "should come as no surprise".
I believe there is "no real basis for the York team's proposals", added Gilmour.
The fact there is such detailed debate proves that even a century after Tutankhamun's discovery, "the afterlife of the young king continues to inspire the public imagination and scholarship".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Exploring Easter Island, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands
The Week Recommends It takes time and effort to travel to this mystical locale
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Linda McMahon, the former wrestling mogul tapped for Department of Education
In the Spotlight Longtime Trump ally set for nomination as secretary of the agency despite limited background in the field
By David Faris Published
-
Russia vows retaliation for Ukrainian missile strikes
Speed Read Ukraine's forces have been using U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles to hit Russia
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Sudan's forgotten pyramids
Under the Radar Brutal civil war and widespread looting threatens African nation's ancient heritage
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Stonehenge: a transformative discovery
Talking Point Neolithic people travelled much further afield than previously thought to choose the famous landmark's central altar stone
By The Week UK Published
-
Haredim: Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews now facing conscription
The Explainer Religious community pays few taxes, receives vast subsidies and has avoided military service, provoking ire of wider society
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The discovery that sheds new light on the Knights Templar
In Depth Medieval tombs linked to the Holy Grail crusaders have been uncovered in a Staffordshire churchyard
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rare brain surgery performed 3,500 years ago
Speed Read Archaeologists discover punctured skull dating back to 1500BC below floor of Israel home
By The Week Staff Published
-
The opening of Tutankhamun’s tomb 100 years on
feature This month marks a century since Tutankhamun’s tomb was opened for the first time in three millennia
By The Week Staff Published
-
Archaeologists map Roman city using ‘quad bike and radar’
Speed Read New scanning system reveals ‘elaborate’ details of ancient settlement
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
The Aldi prince: what we know about ‘Essex’s answer to Tutankhamun’
In Depth New analysis suggests ancient burial site near Southend was last resting place of Anglo-Saxon royal
By The Week Staff Last updated