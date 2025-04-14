When the U.S. invaded Canada

President Trump has talked of annexing our northern neighbor. We tried to do just that in the War of 1812.

Gen. Hull surrenders to the British.
'Many of us would rather have our eyes spooned out, be eviscerated, tortured, run over by tanks, than have anything to do with the United States'
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

What sparked the war?

American anger at the British, the former colonial overlords who at the time ruled Canada. The already strained relationship between Britain and the fledgling U.S. hit a boiling point in the early 19th century. Britain, embroiled in the Napoleonic Wars with France, put a blockade on American trade ships bound for mainland Europe. And it seized thousands of American seamen and conscripted them into its undermanned Royal Navy. There was another source of tension closer to home: British support of Native American tribes along the Great Lakes, who used British-­supplied weapons in raids on U.S. settlements and inhibited westward expansion. With the rallying cry "Free trade and sailors' rights!" President James Madison made America's first declaration of war. Hopelessly outgunned by Britain's formidable navy, the Americans targeted Canada, figuring its conquest would humble Britain and grant leverage in wresting concessions. For at least some Americans, there was also another purpose in striking north.

