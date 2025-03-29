Why does Donald Trump want Greenland?

Trump is not the only US president who has tried to gain control of Greenland

The Nuuk Cathedral in Greenland
Greenland's population of 57,000 is concentrated largely around the capital Nuuk
(Image credit: Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

The name Greenland was coined by the Norse explorer Erik the Red. Exiled from Iceland for homicide, he landed there in around 982 and settled there a few years later. He chose the name to encourage other settlers, though it was misleading: the Greenland ice sheet, the world's second-largest body of ice, is more than twice the size of Texas, and covers about 80% of the island.

Conditions were more clement in Erik's time, but not by much: the Norse settlements eventually collapsed in the mid-15th century, predominantly because of a cooling climate. The island had also been settled by Inuit people migrating from North America, the most recent migration beginning around 1100. Today, its population of 57,000, concentrated largely around the capital Nuuk, is nearly 90% Inuit or part-Inuit; the remaining 11% is largely from Denmark, which retains sovereignty over it.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸