The 'racist' parenting test fuelling Denmark–Greenland tensions

Campaigners say abolition of competency test, which failed to account for Inuit culture, was 'long overdue'

Photo collage of an Inuit woman holding a child, both dressed in traditional attire. Their faces are obscured by a village of colourful homes typical to Greenland
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
With Donald Trump's vow to take charge of Greenland putting the status of the autonomous Danish territory in the spotlight, a controversial parenting test has become emblematic of the tensions between the Danish state and indigenous Greenlanders.

For years, campaigners have spoken out against "parenting competency" tests – forældrekompetenceundersøgelse in Danish, commonly shortened to FKU – used in Denmark by child protection services. They argue that the test discriminates against parents from Denmark's Greenlandic Inuit minority, which currently numbers around 17,000, because it fails to account for different cultural and social norms.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

