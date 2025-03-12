Greenland's surprising election result

Unexpected success for Demokraatit party after a campaign overshadowed by Trump's threats

Greenland election
Greenland's centre-right opposition has won the most votes in an election overshadowed by Donald Trump's threat to take control of the island.

With more than 90% of yesterday's ballots counted, the Demokraatit party was set for a "surprise" victory, said The Guardian, and the consequences will spread far beyond the island's shores.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine's bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

