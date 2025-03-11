Business booms 'bigly' for Trump impersonators

'Insane' demand for presidential doppelgangers at parties, golf tournaments – even children's birthdays

Photo collage of a pink balloon with orange pain splash on it, and a tuft of yellow spun sugar on the top.
'Unstoppable': one impersonator's bookings have increased by 40% since Trump was re-elected
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Booked-out diaries, assassination fears and an assault in a hotel lift: Donald Trump impersonators have had quite a ride since the Maga original returned to the White House.

With "appearances at parades, golf tournaments and even kids' parties" the Trump lookalike industry is booming, said The Independent.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸