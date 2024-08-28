Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint
The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity
What happened
Special counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment that a new grand jury handed down accusing Donald Trump of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. The superseding indictment "reflects the government's efforts to respect and implement" the Supreme Court's ruling in July that granted Trump broad immunity for official acts as president, Smith's office said. Separately, Arlington National Cemetery confirmed that an "incident" had taken place during Trump's visit this week, and "a report was filed."
Who said what
Smith "isn't acting too rattled" by the Supreme Court's immunity decision, David Graham said at The Atlantic. His new indictment is a "little more concise and changes some language, but it keeps the same four felony charges and most of the same evidence" while removing all references to Trump's "attempt to involve the Justice Department in his subversion" and excising his conversations with federal officials.
The Arlington "incident" involved a "verbal and physical altercation" between two Trump campaign staffers and a cemetery official who tried to stop them from "filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried," NPR said. Without addressing specifics, Arlington said "all participants" had been advised beforehand that "federal law prohibits political campaigns or election-related activities" inside the cemetery, including photographers supporting a "partisan political candidate's campaign." Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said "there was no physical altercation as described" but an "individual clearly suffering from a mental health episode decided to physically block" Trump's team.
What next?
Smith's team and Trump's lawyers have until Friday to "propose next steps to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan" before a Sept. 5 hearing, Politico said. Even if Chutkan agrees that Smith's revisions pass muster, "any decision she makes will likely be subject to appeal," The Atlantic said, so the fate of this case, too, rests with the outcome of the presidential election.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - August 28, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - poachers, pirates, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Only Murders in the Building, series four: 'screamingly funny'
The Week Recommends Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy join star-studded cast in latest instalment of 'compelling' whodunnit
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Oasis reunion: can they pull off the masterplan?
Noel and Liam Gallagher have reunited for a 2025 tour after an acrimonious split in 2009
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'massive' air attack
Speed Read At least 11 civilians were killed as Russia targeted cities and infrastructure
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement: GOP windfall or minor jolt?
Talking Points Some believe RFK Jr. abandoning his presidential bid could be game-changing — others aren't so sure
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jack Smith asks appeals court to revive Trump case
Speed read Smith's team wants to reverse Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump casts doubt on ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The Republican nominee says he might back out of the Sept. 10 event
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge
Speed Read Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
In DNC finale, Harris asks America to turn the page
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a historic speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire
Speed Read The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published