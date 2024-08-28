Trump hit with revised charges, cemetery complaint

The indictment updates reflect a recent Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity

A "verbal and physical altercation" also took place during Trump's recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery
What happened

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a revised indictment that a new grand jury handed down accusing Donald Trump of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. The superseding indictment "reflects the government's efforts to respect and implement" the Supreme Court's ruling in July that granted Trump broad immunity for official acts as president, Smith's office said. Separately, Arlington National Cemetery confirmed that an "incident" had taken place during Trump's visit this week, and "a report was filed."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

