The fall of Saigon

Fifty years ago the US made its final, humiliating exit from Vietnam

Vietnamese civilians climbing on board a US bus, trying to get into the US embassy to join the American evacuation from Saigon
About 10,000 Vietnamese citizens tried to get into the US embassy to be evacuated, but only a few made it over the walls
(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

The capture of Saigon – the capital of America's ally South Vietnam – by communist North Vietnamese forces on 30 April 1975, marked the end of the Vietnam War.

The war had been fought between the two halves of the former French colony since 1955. The US had been deeply involved since 1965; almost three million Americans, mostly young conscripts, had fought against North Vietnam, which was backed by Russia and China, and the Viet Cong, the communist guerillas in the south. The US had spent billions of dollars – and 58,220 of its own soldiers' lives – to block the emergence of another communist regime in Asia.

The Week Staff
