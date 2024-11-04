Two ancient cities have been discovered along the Silk Road

The unearthing changed what was known about the trade route

These newly discovered cities have upended the relevance of the highlands to the story of the Silk Road
Devika Rao, The Week US
Scientists have gained new insight into the Silk Road through the discovery of two abandoned cities. Located in southeastern Uzbekistan, the cities were likely large urban centers that now point to much more established societies than were thought existed. The findings raise new questions about the urban development of Asia across the Silk Road and how the route might have driven innovation.

Hiding in plain sight

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

