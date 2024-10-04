Silk Roads at The British Museum: a 'mesmerising' exhibition

'Epic' show explores the many routes connecting East and West, through a collection of 'beautiful, unusual, intricate' treasures

A bronze depiction of Buddha probably made in the Swat Valley, Pakistan and found in Helgo, Uppland in Sweden.
"Not many exhibitions turn the history of the world upside down," said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. "Silk Roads" at The British Museum, however, is just such an event. This ambitious show explores the myriad ways in which "Asia, Europe and North Africa shared their cultures more than a millennium ago", arguing that, far from "developing in isolation" during the so-called "Dark Ages", these disparate regions were connected by busy trading routes that were used to transport far more than just silk and other precious goods – indeed, that they enabled a remarkable exchange of knowledge, skills and beliefs across the known world.

The exhibition focuses on the period between AD500 and AD1000, bringing together more than 300 treasures dating from the era to demonstrate how people and their ideas moved across Eurasia with far more ease and regularity than was previously understood. Taking the visitor from "fabulous oases" and "desert palaces" to "synagogues, mosques and burial mounds", it is a "mesmerising" achievement.

