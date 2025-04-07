Free speech: The case of Rumeysa Ozturk

The Turkish student was confronted by masked federal agents and transported in an unmarked vehicle

A protest for the release of Rumesya Ozturk
The Trump administration is 'pushing the limits of the law'
(Image credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
By
published

Welcome to "Trump's America," said Jonah Valdez in The Intercept, where "you can be disappeared for writing an op-ed." If you haven't yet seen the chilling surveillance camera footage, Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, a Turkish Fulbright scholar at Tufts University, was walking to meet friends last week when masked federal agents seized her on a street in Somerville, Mass., and whisked her away in an unmarked SUV. For nearly a day, no one knew where Ozturk was, until she surfaced at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana. She is now awaiting deportation for "activities in support of Hamas," according to the Department of Homeland Security, or as Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters, for "creating a ruckus."

Both allegations sound like references to last year's campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza, said Zack Beauchamp in Vox. Rubio says he's revoked the visas of "more than 300" students so far. But unlike, say, Mahmoud Khalil, the green-card-holding Columbia protest organizer arrested last month, the extent of Ozturk's "ruckus" appears to be an op-ed she co-authored in the Tufts Daily that calls on the university to divest from Israel. It says nothing "that even approximates support for Hamas." State agents, in other words, abducted a legal migrant for expressing a political opinion, an "attack on civil liberties that we would not hesitate to label as authoritarian in another country."

