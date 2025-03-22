The detention of Mahmoud Khalil: an assault on free speech?

Turn up to the wrong protest rally and you could find yourself chucked out of the country, as Donald Trump dials up the heat on non-citizens

People gather outside of a New York court to protest the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil
'Taking a law-abiding legal permanent resident into custody for speech crimes is un-American'
You have to watch what you say in America these days, said Andrew Sullivan on Substack. Hold the wrong views or turn up to the wrong protest rally and you could find yourself chucked out of the country, even if you're a legal permanent resident and have committed no crime.

Just ask Mahmoud Khalil. Immigration officers arrested the Syrian-born pro-Palestinian campus activist earlier this month in his flat in Manhattan, and whisked him off to a detention facility in Louisiana. Pending the result of a legal battle over his future, he's set to be deported – and other student visa and green-card holders could potentially face the same threat.

