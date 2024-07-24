Simone Biles: Rising – an 'elegantly paced and vulnerable' portrait of the gymnast

Netflix's four-part documentary is more than a 'riveting comeback story'

Simone Biles in a scene from Netflix documentary Simone Biles: Rising.
Viewers are given 'extraordinary access' to the athlete through behind-the-scenes footage
(Image credit: Netflix)
By
published
inthe week recommends

If you only watch "Simone Biles: Rising" to "marvel" at the sheer talent of one of the planet's greatest gymnasts, it would be "a couple of hours well spent", said Rebecca Nicholson in The Guardian. But there is far more to the athlete than her "legendary physical prowess". 

The first half of the four-part documentary has been released on Netflix just before Biles makes her hotly anticipated return to the Olympics in Paris, with the second half set to drop after the games. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Documentary Paris Olympics 2024
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸