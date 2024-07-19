The safety of the Seine River remains murky

Cleaning the river ahead of the Paris Olympics has been a massive undertaking

Swimming in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower would be historic, but the Seine's safety is up in the air
Theara Coleman, The Week US
With the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics fast approaching, questions remain over whether the Seine will be clean enough for athletes to swim in. Triathlon and marathon events are set to take place in the river, where swimming has been illegal for over a century. 

After numerous delays, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, finally took a plunge into the Seine this week; she claims the city successfully cleaned it up, "fulfilling a promise that has become a symbol of the Paris Olympics," said The New York Times. Hidalgo postponed her initial plan to swim on June 23 because of the river's water level and the amount of bacteria present. "The Seine is exquisite," Hidalgo said. "The water is very, very good. A little cool, but not so bad.''

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

