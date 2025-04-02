Torpedo bats could revolutionize baseball and players are taking notice

The new bats have been used by the New York Yankees with tremendous success

New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt bats with a torpedo bat against the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt uses a torpedo bat against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, 2025
(Image credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The New York Yankees smashed 15 home runs in their first three games of the 2025 Major League Baseball season, largely thanks to a brand new tool: torpedo bats. These revolutionary new bats, which alter the design of the bat's wooden barrel, have other teams around the league taking notice and wondering if this could have a lasting impact on baseball.

While other types of modified bats, such as corked bats, are strictly forbidden in the major leagues, MLB has already confirmed that torpedo bats are legal and allowed; the league itself has even released news articles highlighting them. This could pave the way for a new era of baseball, one in which home-run hitters take precedence.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸