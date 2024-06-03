Biles wins 9th national title ahead of Olympics

She swept every individual event at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship

Simone Biles wins 9th national title
"The pressure of an Olympic year and the otherworldly expectations that follow Biles everywhere haven't rattled her"
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Simone Biles won her ninth national title Sunday at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship after sweeping every individual event over the two days of competition. No other gymnast has won more than seven U.S. national titles. Biles, 27, earned an all-around score of 119.750, almost six points higher than Skye Blakely's second-place 113.850.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

