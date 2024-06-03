Biles wins 9th national title ahead of Olympics
She swept every individual event at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship
What happened
Simone Biles won her ninth national title Sunday at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship after sweeping every individual event over the two days of competition. No other gymnast has won more than seven U.S. national titles. Biles, 27, earned an all-around score of 119.750, almost six points higher than Skye Blakely's second-place 113.850.
Who said what
"I use the phrase 'aging like fine wine,'" Biles said. "It's just getting better and better. We'll see. Hopefully we get to ride this out for the rest of the year."
"Winning a national title is not supposed to look this easy," The Washington Post said. "The pressure of an Olympic year and the otherworldly expectations that follow Biles everywhere haven't rattled her," but after her early exit from 2021's Tokyo games, she will need these strong performances to conquer the stress of Paris.
What next?
Biles and 15 other gymnasts will compete for five spots on Team USA at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis June 27-30. "There is plenty of competition for the other four spots," The Associated Press said, but "Biles' ticket is essentially punched. Same as it ever was."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu
Speed Read The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 3, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - Donald's distinction, Google's A.I., and more
By The Week US Published
-
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as president
Speed Read It is now the 12th Latin American country led by a woman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
MLB adds Negro League stats, raising Josh Gibson
Speed Read The record books have changed as old Negro Leagues stats are finally incorporated
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
College athletes to get paid after NCAA settlement
Speed Read The new revenue-sharing model will see schools pay their athletes a cut of the money they generate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The economics of taxpayer-subsidized stadiums
In Depth Shiny new stadiums can end up costing taxpayers billions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The complicated Americanization of European soccer
Under The Radar An increasing number of teams are finding themselves under American ownership. What does that mean for the continent's most popular sport?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Major League Baseball is facing an epidemic of pitcher's injuries
Under the Radar Many insiders are blaming the pitch clock for the rise in injuries — but the league is not so sure
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer
In The Spotlight B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should Olympic athletes get paid?
Today's Big Question For the first time in history, an international sporting body will pay some Olympians for their achievements in Paris this summer.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Paris 2024 Olympics: a guide to the Games
In Depth Everything you need to know about the biggest event in sport
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published