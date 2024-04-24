DOJ settles with Nassar victims for $138M
The settlement includes 139 sexual abuse victims of the former USA Gymnastics doctor
What happened
The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a $138.7 million settlement with 139 survivors of abuse by Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor serving decades in prison for sexual assault. The FBI acknowledged it mishandled Nassar sexual abuse complaints in 2015 and 2016.
Who said what
The allegations against Nassar "should have been taken seriously from the outset," said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer. The settlement hopefully gives his victims "some of the critical support they need to continue healing."
The commentary
This reparation has been a "long time coming," said Rachael Denhollander, the first person to come forward with accusations against Nassar and not party to this new settlement. Unfortunately, the accountability, justice and restitution "we are seeing today is something that most survivors never see," Denhollander said to The Associated Press.
What next?
The settlement will "likely put an end to years of efforts by some of the gymnasts including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney" (pictured above) to hold federal authorities accountable, said NPR.
