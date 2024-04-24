DOJ settles with Nassar victims for $138M

The settlement includes 139 sexual abuse victims of the former USA Gymnastics doctor

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman testify before Congress
This will "likely put an end to years of efforts by gymnasts including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

What happened

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a $138.7 million settlement with 139 survivors of abuse by Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor serving decades in prison for sexual assault. The FBI acknowledged it mishandled Nassar sexual abuse complaints in 2015 and 2016.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

