Europe roiled by attacks on Israeli soccer fans

Israeli fans supporting the Maccabi Tel Aviv team clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters in 'antisemitic attacks,' Dutch authorities said

Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans celebrating in Amsterdam
Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans celebrating in Amsterdam
(Image credit: Mouneb Taim / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Dutch police broke up a banned protest in central Amsterdam and detained more than 50 people Sunday amid fallout from what Israeli and Dutch authorities called "antisemitic attacks" on Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans Thursday and Friday morning. Amsterdam's municipal government prohibited all public assembly on Friday and extended the ban through Thursday as Israel warned its citizens to "categorically avoid" sports and cultural events abroad, saying "preparations to harm Israelis have been identified in several European cities."

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

