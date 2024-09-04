Should American pro sports ditch their player drafts?

Why the NWSL is embracing free agency for new players

Portland Thorns forward Izzy D&#039;Aquila (24) warms up before the game during an NWSL match between the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current on June 23, 2024 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon
Portland Thorns forward Izzy D'Aquila warms up before an NWSL match in June
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) just "scrapped the draft," said The Wall Street Journal. Player drafts have long been a "cornerstone of American pro sports," but the NWSL signed a new collective-bargaining agreement that lets new athletes entering the league automatically become free agents. No more waiting to see which team chooses them — players will get to choose "from among their preferred teams, negotiate a deal and start playing." That's literally a game changer.

The new agreement "reflects NWSL's unique challenge" of competing for players with European pro leagues, said Sportico. The Women's Super League in England and Liga F in Spain "don't feature a draft," which has made it easier for teams in those leagues to directly sign top talent. 



Sports Soccer National Women's Soccer League Women's Sports
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

