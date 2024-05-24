College athletes to get paid after NCAA settlement

The new revenue-sharing model will see schools pay their athletes a cut of the money they generate

NCAA basketball championship trophy
The change may come as early as the 2025 fall semester
(Image credit: Brett Wilhelm / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The NCAA and five power conferences agreed Thursday to a $2.77 billion settlement that paves the way for schools to directly pay college athletes starting as soon as fall 2025. The agreement effectively kills the NCAA's century-old "bedrock amateurism model," The Associated Press said.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

