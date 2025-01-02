How should the cricketing world handle Afghanistan?

England under pressure to boycott upcoming men's match against the nation, which remains an ICC member despite Taliban ban on women's team

Composite illustration of the Afghanistan men&#039;s cricket team, a female player, Afghan flag and ICC rules
The men's team has emerged as a remarkable success story over the past few years, highlighting the plight of the exiled women players
The rise of Afghanistan's men's team has been "one of the great cricket stories of this century", said The Telegraph.

The national side has secured high-profile victories against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past few years, and against all the odds beat Australia in the T20 World Cup last summer, reaching the semi-finals for the first time after beating Bangladesh.

