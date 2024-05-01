Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer

B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history

Danis Civil aka France's B-boy Dany Dann performs in front of France's Minister for Sports and Olympics Amelie Oudea-Castera (C-2L), French President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee (Cojo) Tony Estanguet (C-L) and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (C) during the Olympics Flag Tour at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris on April 25, 2024.
Danis Civil, aka France's B-boy Dany Dann, performs
(Image credit: Photo by Alain Jocardi / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

Breakdancing has come a long way from its beginnings on the street corners of the South Bronx more than half a century ago. Now enshrined as one of the four foundational elements of hip-hop, breakdancing is not only an established art form but is poised to debut on the world's biggest athletic stage: the Olympics.

This summer in Paris, 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will "face off in spectacular solo battles" in the games' first-ever breakdancing competition, in which athletes will "use a combination of power moves — including windmills, the 6-step, and freezes — as they adapt their style and improvise to the beat of the DJ's tracks," the Olympics said. The addition of breakdancing comes after the sport's "outstanding success" during a trial run at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Officially designated as "breaking," this will be the first dance-sport included in the Olympic Games, said Team USA, and is set to debut with both fanfare and controversy. With less than three months to go before the torch is lit in Paris and the games commence, here's why everyone is buzzing about Olympic breaking. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Sports Breakdancing Paris Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸