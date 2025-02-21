Canada beats US in charged 4 Nations hockey final

'You can't take our country — and you can't take our game,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted after the game

Canada beats U.S. in finals of 4 Nations Face-Off
President Trump has threatened to make Canada the 51st US state
(Image credit: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 last night at Boston's TD Garden to win the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament. Canada's Connor McDavid scored the winning goal just over 8 minutes into overtime. Canada and the U.S. advanced to the final after eliminating Sweden and Finland.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸