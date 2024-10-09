Floridians flee oncoming Hurricane Milton

The hurricane is expected to cause widespread damage in the state

Tampa is empty ahead of Hurricane Milton
A view of an empty street in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Residents of Florida's central west coast made final preparations for Hurricane Milton, which roared back to a Category 5 storm Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall near Sarasota late Wednesday or early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane. Eleven Florida counties were under mandatory evacuation orders early Wednesday, though not all 5.9 million people in those counties were told to flee inland. The flood of people leaving low-lying areas around Tampa Bay clogged highways Tuesday, and at least 1,500 gas stations across Florida ran out of fuel by last night.

