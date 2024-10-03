Biden, Harris visit storm-hit North Carolina, Georgia

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took separate tours of the south to view the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene

Vice President Kamala Harris hands out food in Augusta, Georgia
What happened

President Joe Biden took an aerial tour over Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday to view the devastation from Hurricane Helene. He also ordered the Pentagon to deploy 1,000 active-duty troops to help deliver food, water and other services, joining thousands of federal emergency personnel and National Guard members working in areas hit by the storm. Vice President Kamala Harris took a separate trip to Augusta, Georgia.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

