The strange reaction to the UnitedHealthcare shooting

Accused killer Luigi Mangione has been hailed online by Americans frustrated with their broken health insurance system

Police process the scene where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on 4 December 2024
Just 31% of Americans have a positive view of the healthcare industry, according to Gallup
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week revealed "two very ugly" aspects of American life, said The Atlantic. "A healthcare executive was shot dead, and because he was a healthcare executive, people cheered."

Then shortly after police announced that they had detained 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in connection with the fatal shooting, "the internet exploded into a frenzy", said Newsweek. Social media posts and memes glorified him as a folk hero, proposed whip rounds to fund his legal defence, and even declared him "too hot to convict", as one user wrote on X.

