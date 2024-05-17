Texas governor pardons man convicted of BLM murder

Gov. Greg Abbott granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, who shot a Black Lives Matter protestor

Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas
This marks the first time in decades "a Texas governor has pardoned someone for a serious violent crime, let alone murder"
(Image credit: ay Janner / Austin American-Statesman / AP / Pool)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) on Thursday granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, a former U.S. Army sergeant sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2023 for fatally shooting protester Garrett Foster, a U.S. Air Force veteran, during a 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration. It was the first time in decades "a Texas governor has pardoned someone for a serious violent crime, let alone murder," the Houston Chronicle said. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Texas Us News Black Lives Matter Shootings
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸