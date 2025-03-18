Texas arrests midwife on felony abortion charges

Maria Margarita Rojas and an employee at one of her clinics are the first to be criminally charged under Texas' near-total abortion ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
'In Texas, life is sacred,' said Attorney General Ken Paxton
(Image credit: Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Texas authorities arrested a Houston-area midwife for allegedly attempting to perform abortions, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday. The charges against Maria Margarita Rojas and an employee at one of her clinics, Jose Ley, marked the "first criminal charges under the state's near-total abortion ban and one of the few times a provider anywhere in the country has been charged since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022," The Washington Post said.



