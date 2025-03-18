Texas arrests midwife on felony abortion charges

What happened

Texas authorities arrested a Houston-area midwife for allegedly attempting to perform abortions, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday. The charges against Maria Margarita Rojas and an employee at one of her clinics, Jose Ley, marked the "first criminal charges under the state's near-total abortion ban and one of the few times a provider anywhere in the country has been charged since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022," The Washington Post said.

Who said what

Paxton said Rojas, 48, operated three clinics in the Houston area that had performed illegal abortions, and accused her of practicing medicine without a license. The charges were brought in Waller County, a conservative jurisdiction northwest of Houston, after an investigation by Paxton's office, District Attorney Sean Whittmore told The Texas Tribune. He said he invited Paxton, his former boss, to prosecute the case. "In Texas, life is sacred," Paxton said in a statement.

Rojas was an obstetrician in her native Peru before moving to the U.S. and getting certified as a midwife, according to Holly Shearman, a fellow midwife and friend. Shearman said she was "shocked" by the allegations. "I don't believe it for one second," she told the Tribune. "She never ever talked about anything like that, and she's very Catholic," Shearman told The New York Times. "I just don't believe the charges."

What next?

Rojas and Ley, a 29-year-old Cuban national, were charged with illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and practicing medicine without a license. Whittmore said a grand jury would consider whether to indict the two.