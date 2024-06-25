Infant deaths jumped in Texas after abortion ban

Babies born in states with more abortion restrictions may be likelier to die within a year

Anti-abortion sign in Texas
Infant deaths in Texas rose by 12.8% after the 2021 abortion ban
(Image credit: Jeffrey McWhorter for the Washington Post)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Infant deaths in Texas rose by 12.8% after the state banned almost all abortions in 2021, versus 1.8% nationwide, researchers said Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Deaths attributed to birth defects jumped 22.9% in Texas while dropping 3.1% in the rest of the country.

