abortion laws
Edit

'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

3:19 p.m.

Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country."

The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes the Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for "instances of rape or incest," reports CNN.

Advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. Said Rep. Donna Howard (D-T.X.): "There will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions," per CNN. "No law" said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening."

The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Said President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northrup at the time of the bill's Senate passage, "This bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down."

The law is slated to take effect on September 1st, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," per CNN. Brigid Kennedy

swoon
Edit

A$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'

4:05 p.m.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.
ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Though we've all had our suspicions, A$AP Rocky finally confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna. But what we didn't know is that he thinks "she's the one" and "the love of [his] life."

Samuel Hine at GQ writes that at the mention of her name, Rocky "starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." The rapper reiterated that he's only got eyes for RiRi: "[Relationships are] so much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

The jet-setting couple last winter visited Rihanna's native Barbados, where Rocky's father immigrated to the U.S. from, and spent the summer driving across the U.S. in a tour bus listening to the Grateful Dead, visiting national parks, and creating their own clothes, making their romance even more idyllic than anyone had imagined. Read more at GQ. Taylor Watson

transponster
Edit

The cast of Friends is back in in Monica's NYC apartment in new reunion trailer

4:05 p.m.

It's almost time to recline in your Barcalounger and tune in to the Friends reunion.

HBO Max released a full-length trailer on Wednesday, and the gang is reunited in Monica's apartment, playing the trivia game that ended in an apartment swap 23 years ago.

The trailer features shots on all of the iconic sets — Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk, and in front of that fountain. Naturally, emotions are running high among cast members, hugs are aplenty, and host James Corden asks the quintessential question: Were Rachel and Ross on a break? The cast answers in a chorus of yeses and one naysaying chortle: "Bullsh--t."

The unscripted special, Friends: The Reunion, is available for streaming May 27 on HBO Max. Taylor Watson

Streaming wars
Edit

HBO Max's new ad-supported subscription tier will cost $5 less a month

3:55 p.m.
HBO Max
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

HBO Max subscribers starting next month can cut down their monthly streaming bill. They'll just have to be fine with sitting through ads.

WarnerMedia announced Wednesday a new ad-supported HBO Max subscription tier will launch in June and cost $9.99 a month, down from the current price of $14.99 for the ad-free version. HBO Max with Ads will be arriving about a year after the streaming service, which includes not only HBO shows but also other films and TV series including Friends, first debuted.

For comparison, the versions of Hulu and Paramount+ that come with ads cost $5.99 a month, while Disney+ costs $7.99 and the basic Netflix plan is $8.99 a month; no version of Disney+ or Netflix includes ads. NBCUniversal's Peacock also has an ad-supported tier with limited content that's free and another ad-supported tier with more content that costs $4.99 a month.

WarnerMedia said this ad-supported tier will include the "full HBO Max content catalog," with one notable exception: the same-day premieres of upcoming 2021 Warner Bros. films won't be included, meaning subscribers who sign up for the $10 plan can't watch movies like In the Heights, The Suicide Squad, and Dune when they first debut on streaming simultaneous with a theatrical release.

According to CNN, though, HBO shows will still be presented without ads on the new subscription tier, "at least for now." HBO Max with Ads is set to launch in the first week of June — but not in time for next week's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special. Brendan Morrow

Israel-Palestine
Edit

AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

3:33 p.m.

A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel.

It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Paul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor Show writer, dies at 79

2:01 p.m.
Paul Mooney
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images for TV Land

Tributes are pouring in for Paul Mooney, who's being remembered as a "giant" of comedy.

The comedian and writer died on Wednesday at his home in Oakland, California, after suffering a heart attack, his representative confirmed to Variety.

Mooney is perhaps best known for his work with Richard Pryor, as he was head writer on The Richard Pryor Show and worked on several of Pryor's albums and Saturday Night Live sketches, Variety notes. He also wrote for Chappelle's Show and had a recurring role on the Dave Chappelle sketch series as Negrodamus, and he wrote for numerous other shows including In Living Color, Good Times, and Sanford and Son.

Speaking to TMZ, Chappelle honored Mooney as "one of the best that ever did it," adding that his "his legacy will live forever."

Viola Davis also paid tribute to Mooney as a "comedy legend," writing that he was "both funny and poignant" and that she was "so happy to have witnessed [his] genius live," while filmmaker Ava DuVernay reflected on how the "comedy giant" spoke "freely and fearlessly about feelings and experiences others found difficult to express" on his album Race. Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell shared his memories of opening for Mooney, writing that doing so "was a master class" and honoring him as "one of the greats," and comedian Ron Funches also wrote that he "learned so much" from Mooney, a "legend."

A tweet from Mooney's official Twitter account on Wednesday thanked fans "from the bottom of all of our hearts," adding, "To all in love with this great man .. many thanks." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

1:27 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child.

Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group:

These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]"

Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. Ryan Cooper

nightmare on binge street
Edit

Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

12:19 p.m.

Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further.

The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, Fear Street, over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports.

Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place in three separate time periods across 300 years. The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will debut on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 a week later on July 9 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The movies were all directed by Leigh Janiak and filmed at once over one summer.

"It's kind of a hybrid," Janiak told The New York Times. "It's kind of a new thing. It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker."

Producer Peter Chernin told the Times that given that binge-viewing has "come to dominate television and it changed the way people thought about content," the "idea of having a binge-viewing movie event seemed exciting to me." A trailer for Fear Street that debuted Wednesday advertised this as a "film trilogy event." The Times, which described this as a new "experiment" for Netflix, notes the films were originally set to be released by 20th Century Fox, but the trilogy was sold to the streamer in 2020.

It's certainly unusual to see a whole trilogy of movies start and end within the same month. But between this release plan and television showrunners often declaring their series to actually be more like "six-hour movies," it seems the trend of film becoming more like TV and TV becoming more like film isn't slowing down. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.