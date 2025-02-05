Is El Salvador's offer to jail US deportees of any nationality feasible or fantasy?

The Trump administration is considering a surprise proposal from the Central American nation to incarcerate American deportees — including US citizens

Inmates look on as they remain in a cell at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison, where hundreds of members of the MS-13 and 18 Street gangs are being held, in Tecoluca, El Salvador on January 27, 2025.
Deported American citizens might soon end up behind bars in El Salvador's infamous Counter-Terrorism Confinement Center as part of a broad immigration deal with the Trump administration.
(Image credit: Marvin Rencinos / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

In an offer that raised eyebrows and red flags across the diplomatic community, El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced a willingness to open his country's infamous Cecot mega-prison to American deportees of any nationality — including U.S. citizens currently jailed domestically for violent crimes. The offer is part of the most "unprecedented, extraordinary, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio to VOA.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸