Prop 6, inmate firefighters and the state of prison labor

The long-standing controversial practice raises questions about exploitation

A crew of inmate firefighters walking through snow
Inmate firefighter crews have been a fixture in the country for decades
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Hundreds of inmates joined the firefighters battling the wildfires in Southern California as part of a long-running controversial labor program. The state often relies on incarcerated firefighting crews to combat wildfires in California, especially as climate change intensifies the problem.

While these crews brought "much-needed manpower to depleted fire crews," their presence also "revived criticism of the practice, including over their low pay for dangerous work," said The New York Times. Some inmates say they value the work they do, but prison rights activists largely oppose the use of prison labor, which they call exploitative.

Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

