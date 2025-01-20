Prop 6, inmate firefighters and the state of prison labor
The long-standing controversial practice raises questions about exploitation
Hundreds of inmates joined the firefighters battling the wildfires in Southern California as part of a long-running controversial labor program. The state often relies on incarcerated firefighting crews to combat wildfires in California, especially as climate change intensifies the problem.
While these crews brought "much-needed manpower to depleted fire crews," their presence also "revived criticism of the practice, including over their low pay for dangerous work," said The New York Times. Some inmates say they value the work they do, but prison rights activists largely oppose the use of prison labor, which they call exploitative.
How do prison labor programs work?
Prison labor programs have links to the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery "except as a punishment for crime," a loophole that critics and prison rights advocates say permits exploitative labor and involuntary servitude. While the prisoners make well below minimum wage, they are part of a workforce that produces "more than $2 billion a year in goods and commodities and over $9 billion a year in services for the maintenance of the prisons where they are warehoused," the ACLU and The University of Chicago's Global Human Rights Clinic said in a 2022 joint report. In exchange, the imprisoned are paid an average of 52 cents an hour nationally — or nothing in seven states. Some are left with less than half of what they earn after taxes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why are prison labor programs controversial?
Less than ten states have amended their constitutions to abolish forced prison labor. In many states, prison work programs persist and are sometimes mandatory. "I don't think we have gotten rid of convict leasing," Darrick Hamilton, an economist and director of the Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy at the New School, said to The New York Times. "It's an illusion of choice — there's no real consent that they can offer." The ACLU found that 76% of incarcerated workers said that the prison mandated working or they risked facing additional punishment such as solitary confinement or loss of visitation privileges. "The reality is that once people enter the prison gates, they lose the right to refuse to work," Jennifer Turner, the lead author of the ACLU study, said to NPR. Instead of being paid fairly, the "prisoners' wages are often garnished to pay for things like their own room and board and court fees to appeal their cases," said Forbes.
In 2024, voters in both Nevada and California were presented with the opportunity to ban the use of prisoners as unpaid labor. Nevada's ban passed, but California voters rejected Proposition 6, which would have amended the constitution to remove language that allows involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment. Some imprisoned firefighters love their work, said Lori Wilson, the California Assembly member who spearheaded Prop. 6. They just wish they were paid more. "They find it truly rewarding and enriching," Wilson told NBC News.
Despite the loss, the prison rights advocates will continue "fighting to have additional wages, and to be fairly compensated." She added that they were interested in fair wages and allowing inmates to "use that service for further employment" after release. "There's an imbalance there that needs to be resolved."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Syria's Kurdish community at the center of a post-Assad game of geopolitical tug-of-war
THE EXPLAINER The fall of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad has created a power vacuum that threatens some of the United States' staunchest allies in the region
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Climate change doesn't just boost record weather events — it boosts the snake-oil salesmen'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Welcome to America's customer service nightmare'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will California's EV mandate survive Trump, SCOTUS challenge?
Today's Big Question The Golden State's climate goal faces big obstacles
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Assad's future life in exile
The Explainer What lies ahead for the former Syrian dictator, now he's fled to Russia?
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Precedent-setting lawsuit against Glock seeks gun industry accountability
The Explainer New Jersey and Minnesota are suing the gun company, and 16 states in total are joining forces to counter firearms
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How Assad's dictatorial regime rose and fell in Syria
The Explainer The Syrian leader fled the country after a 24-year authoritarian rule
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
The Explainer Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published