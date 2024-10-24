How would slavery reparations work?

Caribbean nations lead call for 'meaningful' conversations on compensation at Commonwealth summit

King Charles, as the Prince of Wales, greets schoolchildren welcoming him to St Vincent and the Grenadines on his Caribbean tour in 2019
Keir Starmer is facing a growing clamour for Britain to pay slavery reparations, which some estimates say could exceed £200 billion.

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, a group of countries known as the Caribbean Community – or Caricom – have agreed to put reparations on the agenda. Noting "calls for discussions on reparatory justice", the 15 countries believe that "the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity", according to a draft communique for the summit.

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

