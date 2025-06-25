Is Trump sidelining Congress' war powers?

The Iran attack renews a long-running debate

A military gunship helicopter overlaying the Capitol Building
Congress has 'tried and failed' for two decades to have a meaningful voice in war-making decisions
(Image credit: Douglas Rissing / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump's decision to attack Iran has renewed a long-running debate about war powers. The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to declare war. Presidents routinely wage war anyway, citing their role as commander-in-chief. Where does the power really reside?

Trump "faces bipartisan pushback" for authorizing the attack on Iran without congressional input, said ABC News. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution to restrain Trump from acting, saying there was "no imminent threat to the United States" that would justify attacking Iran without Congressional approval. But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Trump has all the authority he needs. Congress "can't be the commander-in-chief," he said.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

