Fed chair Powell in Trump's firing line

The president considers removing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell in the Rose Garden of the White House
What happened

President Donald Trump said Wednesday it was "highly unlikely" he would remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell from his post. But he suggested Powell might have "to leave for fraud" over the $2.5 billion Fed headquarters renovation project that the president says has been mismanaged.

