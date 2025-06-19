Mutually Assured Destruction: Cold War origins of nuclear Armageddon

After the US and Soviet Union became capable of Mutually Assured Destruction, safeguards were put in place to prevent World War Three

A night-time nuclear explosion test during Operation Upshot-Knothole
The 'Badger' nuclear device is detonated at the Nevada Test Site, in 1953, the year in which Mutually Assured Destruction is said to have begun
This article originally appeared in History of War magazine issue 138.

From the earliest days of the Cold War, both the US and the USSR had nuclear weapons, but only one means of delivering a strike – long-range, strategic bombers. As the conflict wore on, technological advances changed that, and soon the two sides were capable of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD).

