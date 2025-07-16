Kinmen Islands: Taiwan's frontline with China

Just a few miles off the mainland, the Kinmen Islands could be attacked first if China invades Taiwan

Wreck of a tank on a beach on the Kinmen Islands, Taiwan
The wrecked remains of a tank from previous battles between Taiwan and China sits abandoned on Kinmen's Ou Cuo Beach
(Image credit: An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

This article originally appeared in History of War magazine issue 138.

The Kinmen Islands is a small Taiwanese territory located a few miles off the coast of mainland China, in Xiamen Bay. The largest island is encircled by a sandy shoreline and studded by rocks. The island is 93 miles (150km) away from the Taiwan main island (formerly called Formosa), but being so close to the Fujian coast of mainland China it has historically been within range of communist artillery batteries and surveillance.

