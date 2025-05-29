The origins of the Taiwan Strait crisis

For over 75 years, the Republic and People’s Republic of China have confronted each other across the Taiwan Strait, a highly contested sea passage separating the two nations

Black and white photograph of a soldier standing guard on the Taiwan Strait coastline
A Chinese Nationalist soldier stands guard on Quemoy, also known as Kinmen, during the First Taiwan Strait Crisis, 1954
This article originally appeared in History of War magazine issue 112.

The standoff across the Taiwan Strait began during the Chinese Civil War, which pitted the fledgling Communists and the ruling Nationalist government. Originating in 1927, the civil war stretched into the Second World War, when the two sides upheld a shaky alliance against Japan.

