NASA begins Artemis I moon mission with launch of mighty SLS rocket

Third time was a charm for NASA's Artemis I space mission.

The U.S. space agency launched its Orion spacecraft aboard its new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral early Wednesday morning, bringing the U.S. one big step closer to putting astronauts on the moon for the first time since NASA ended the Apollo program 50 years ago. "For the Artemis generation, this is for you," launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said right before liftoff.

We are going. For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

This was NASA's third attempt to launch the 322-foot SLS, the most powerful rocket it has ever built. The two previous attempts were thwarted by hydrogen fuel leaks in the rocket and Hurricane Ian. The SLS lifted off a little behind schedule, after an emergency crew fixed a hydrogen fuel leak on the launch platform and technicians got a Space Force radar station back online.

This Artemis I test flight will send three test dummies, led by "Moonikin Campos" in the commander's chair, in orbit around the moon. The flight is scheduled to last about 25 days, and one of the main things NASA will be watching is how the mannequins fare in the Orion capsule as it passes about 80 miles above the moon surface. If all goes well, astronauts will repeat the flight in 2024 and travel back to the lunar surface in 2025 aboard a Starship shuttle designed to transport crew to and from the orbiting Orion capsule. The last astronauts walked on the moon in December 1972.

The ultimate goal of the Artemis program — named after Apollo's twin sister — is to set up permanent bases on the moon from which NASA can set astronauts to Mars in the 2030s or 2040s.

The Orion capsule was in orbit around the Earth about 15 minutes after takeoff, and it is scheduled to reach the moon by Monday. The capsule should splash down in the Pacific Ocean in about three weeks.