Novel 'bone collector' caterpillar wears its prey

Hawaiian scientists discover a carnivorous caterpillar that decorates its shell with the body parts of dead insects

Spider web
The bone collectors have only been found in spider webs in a six-square-mile area of Oahu
(Image credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Scientists in Hawaii Thursday announced the discovery of a carnivorous caterpillar they call the "bone collector" due to its practice of decorating its silk-spun shell with body parts from arthropods it eats or scavenges.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸