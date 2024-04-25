Cicada-geddon: the fungus that controls insects like 'zombies'

Expert says bugs will develop 'hypersexualisation' despite their genitals falling off

Photo collage of a cicada in flight, with a clump of mushrooms growing out of its backside. In the background, there are symmetrical swirls of fungal spores.
Billions of cicadas are about to be 'controlled like zombies'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Billions of cicadas are about to be "controlled like zombies" into spreading a strange fungus that "hijacks their bodies and behaviour", according to a report.

In a development worthy of a horror film, the bugs will develop "hypersexualisation" and therefore spread the fungus ever more widely, as males flirt like females, despite the fact that their genitals have fallen off, said CNN.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

