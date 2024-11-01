Orkney's war on stoats

A coordinated stoat cull on the Scottish islands is proving successful – and conservationists aren't slowing down

A brown and white stoat standing in a field of grass
More than 6,000 of the weasel-like creatures have been removed from the archipelago, making way for native birds and voles to thrive
(Image credit: Getty Images / Photography by Linda Lyon)
By
published

Conservationists are celebrating the success of a large-scale stoat removal project in Orkney. The non-native mammals have wreaked havoc on indigenous birds and voles since their arrival on the Scottish islands 15 years ago. Since 2019, nearly 6,500 stoats have been eliminated, in what Anne McCall, director of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Scotland, described in a recent report as "the biggest project of its kind ever attempted".

The Orkney Native Wildlife Project (ONWP), led by the RSPB, has been working to protect the populations of ground-nesting hen harriers and the Orkney vole, a species listed as vulnerable in Scotland. The report called 2023 a "great year" for the native vole, also reporting tangible impacts on several other species. In August, the project was awarded an additional £4 million to help finish the stoat-removal job, but leaders are still on the hunt for more funding to ensure Orkney is "stoat-free by 2030".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸