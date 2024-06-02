Discover the raw beauty of Orkney’s northern isles

The archipelago is home to a collection of 'fabulous archaeological sites'

Noup Head lighthouse on Westray.
Wild coastal beauty: Noup Head lighthouse on Westray
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Chris Noe)
By
published

The northern isles of the Orkney archipelago receive fewer visitors than the main island (known as the Mainland) and those to the south. But they have a windswept magic of their own, says Mark Rowe in The Telegraph: teeming colonies of seabirds, fabulous archaeological sites, and often "violently beautiful" coastal scenery. 

Each has its own character, so it's worth visiting as many as you can, and exploring them on a bike or on foot. Many have hostels with private rooms, and some also have pubs and b&bs. Regular ferries make the tour easy, and there's even a small- plane service between Westray and Papa Westray – the world's shortest scheduled flight, a "hauntingly beautiful" two-minute, 1.7-mile hop over Papa Sound.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Scotland From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸