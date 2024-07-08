The difficult job of defining a species

Though taxonomy is hundreds of years old, scientists are still striving to create a universal and easily understood system

A giraffe standing in the middle of a large, grassy national park
Recent debates about how to classify giraffes have rocked conservation efforts – and reminded scientists how frail species definitions can be
(Image credit: Andy Soloman / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By
published

Taxonomy, or the naming of species, is surprisingly complicated – and contentious. It doesn't take much scientific expertise to divide lions from tigers, or pigeons from flamingos, but details count and experts still argue about which classification method is best.

This complicated job dates back hundreds of years, and each method used is imperfect. Scientific groups "are now coming together to establish guidelines for how species should be named and ordered across the tree of life and how to handle disputes when they arise", said Live Science.

Abby Wilson
