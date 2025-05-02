Sea lion proves animals can keep a beat
A sea lion named Ronan beat a group of college students in a rhythmic dance-off, says new study
What happened
A 15-year-old sea lion named Ronan proved better at keeping a beat than 10 college students in a rhythmic dance-off, researchers reported Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.
The results challenge the long-held theory that "only animals who were vocal learners — like humans and parrots — could learn to find a beat," Hugo Merchant, a researcher at Mexico's Institute of Neurobiology not involved in the study, told The Associated Press.
Who said what
Ronan first upended ideas about which animals can dance in 2013, when she was shown to move in time with music. Her "headbanging ability sparked a scientific debate over whether what she was doing could really be compared with human's rhythmic skills" or whether it was a fluke, The New York Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A team led by Peter Cook, a behavioral neuroscientist at New College of Florida, decided to test that out with the dance-off between the students and Ronan, a resident of U.C. Santa Cruz's Long Marine Laboratory. "No human was better than Ronan at all the different ways we test quality of beat-keeping," Cook said, and "she's much better than when she was a kid."
What next?
Cook and his colleagues plan to "train and test other sea lions" to see if they can "also bob to a beat," the AP said, and challenge Ronan with more unpredictable rhythms. "Can she do things that accelerate or decelerate?" Cook told the Times. "These are things humans can be quite good at. Can a nonhuman do those?"
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump judge bars deportations under 1798 law
speed read A Trump appointee has ruled that the president's use of a wartime act for deportations is illegal
-
Trump ousts Waltz as NSA, taps him for UN role
speed read President Donald Trump removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser and nominated him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
-
'The results speak for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Earth's oceans were once green and could one day turn purple
Under the radar The blue may be temporary
-
Humans heal much slower than other mammals
Speed Read Slower healing may have been an evolutionary trade-off when we shed fur for sweat glands
-
Novel 'bone collector' caterpillar wears its prey
Speed Read Hawaiian scientists discover a carnivorous caterpillar that decorates its shell with the body parts of dead insects
-
Scientists find hint of alien life on distant world
Speed Read NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected a possible signature of life on planet K2-18b
-
Full moon calendar: dates and times for every full moon this year
In depth When to see the lunar phenomenon every month
-
Katy Perry, Gayle King visit space on Bezos rocket
Speed Read Six well-known women went into lower orbit for 11 minutes
-
North America is 'dripping' into Earth's mantle
Under the radar Things are rocky below the surface
-
The dubious nature of de-extinction
The Explainer Is it a vanity project backed by billions, or the future of animal conservation?