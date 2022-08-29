Here's how to watch the Artemis 1 moon mission launch

A new era of space exploration is set to launch at 8:33 a.m. ET on Monday.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a test of the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft — it will be unmanned on Monday, but the plan is to soon use Orion to get a crew to the moon, where they will set up a base camp. NASA says the ultimate goal is to use what is learned during the first Artemis missions to send an expedition to Mars.

NASA TV will provide live coverage of Monday's launch on YouTube, starting at 6:30 a.m. ET in English and 7:30 a.m. ET in Spanish.

While the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is scheduled for 8:33 a.m., there is a two hour window during which it could still take place, should there be a delay caused by the weather or technical issues. If the launch has to be scrapped entirely on Monday, NASA has two back up dates set: Sept. 2 or 5.